Elderly man dies in Haughton mobile home fire

Larry Good, Jr. says his father, 83-year-old Lawrence Good, was in his Haughton mobile home when it was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS)

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The son of a man whose body was found after flames tore through a Haughton mobile home Wednesday night believes his father might not have died from the fire itself.

Larry Good, Jr. says he lives in the house just behind father’s place, which is just off Sligo Rd. in the 2600 block of Barron Rd. and saw the smoke and flames when they broke out before 8 p.m. Wednesday. He identified his father as 83-year-old Lawrence Good, and he says he tried to save him but it was too late.

“It was hard, and until it happens to you, you don’t know what you can or cannot do when you’re processing that.”

Good says they’ll have to wait for an autopsy to confirm, but he believes his father might have suffered a heart attack. They also don’t know yet whether he died before the smoke and flames reached him.

Bossier Fire District #2 responded to the fire, but the home is a total loss.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the fire is under investigation.