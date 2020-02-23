Live Now
Bossier City man arrested for murder and obstruction of justice; victim not named

Louisiana News

by: Nancy Cook

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a press release, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington today said a man missing out of Bossier City was arrested Saturday afternoon on murder and obstruction of justice charges, as Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives continue an active, ongoing investigation with the Bossier City Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Task Force.

John Hardy, 43, of the 5800 block of Bayou Drive in Bossier City, was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing around 3 p.m. Saturday on 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice; he faces a $1,300,000 bond.

The news release failed to say who Hardy is accused of murdering. When we asked the Sheriff’s spokesman, he did not identify the victim, but instead replied, “All part of the active ongoing joint investigation.”

Garrett Wilson, an employee of Hardy’s, went missing a month ago, and Hardy was reported missing on Wednesday. He was taken into custody by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office early this morning.

Detectives are actively continuing their investigation in this case, and additional arrests are possible. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

