Benton officer shocked trying to stop driver from running over downed power line

Louisiana News

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Benton, LA Police Facebook

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Benton, La police officer is recovering after being shocked this morning trying to stop someone from driving over a downed power line.

Police say it happened today in the 6200 block of Highway 3, where they were sent for a downed power line.

Benton Police Officer Larandle Taylor arrived and began blocking the road with his patrol unit.

Several minutes later, the driver of a pickup truck disregarded Officer Taylor’s attempt to stop them.

The truck kept going, hitting the power line, causing it to become tangled with the truck. The power line was whipped around, and hit Officer Taylor and his patrol unit.

Officer Taylor was shocked, receiving injuries to both legs, and both arms.

Officer Taylor was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment and is said to be in good condition.

