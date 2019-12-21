Live Now
Benton mom arrested, charged with 2nd degree murder in death of her baby

Louisiana News

by: Nancy Cook

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following a two-month investigation, a Benton woman has been arrested in the death of her one-year-old child, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Courtney Marie Seilhammer, 35, of the 200 block of Danielle Dr. in Benton, was arrested today on a warrant for second-degree murder. 

Bossier detectives began their investigation on Oct. 14, following a call of a deceased baby at the residence.

After an autopsy was performed on the child, along with toxicology, it was determined the baby died of renal failure due to acetone intoxication.

Bossier detectives obtained the arrest warrant on Seilhammer after receiving the autopsy results. 

Seilhammer was arrested Friday morning without incident and transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility, where she is being held on a $500,000 bond. 

Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation.

