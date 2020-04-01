Baton Rouge man arrested following local high speed pursuit

BASKIN, La. – Authorities say they have arrested a Baton Rouge man following a high speed pursuit along HWY 165 and I-20.

Officials with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they observed a tan Volvo S40 with a taillight out and proceeded to initiate a traffic stop along I-20 at the HWY 165 exit at which time the driver fled eastbound before stopping just east of the Millhaven Road exit.

Deputies say the after approaching the vehicle, the driver refused to exit despite being given numerous commands to do so. Authorities say the front-right passenger exited the vehicle and was being handcuffed when the driver cranked the car back on and fled eastbound on I-20 reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph.

Deputies say the driver exited onto HWY 425 in Rayville and proceeded southbound. Richland Parish deputies used spike strips and were able to deflate the suspect vehicle’s front left tire, however, the driver continued to flee southbound.

After the pursuit entered Franklin Parish, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office also tried to deploy spike strips.

Officials noted the driver traveled several miles southbound in the northbound lane and narrowly avoided a head on collision with an oncoming vehicle while going roughly 100 mph at the time.Officials also noted the suspect vehicle almost struck a Richland Parish unit.

The chase went through both the city of Mangham and Baskin before the suspect vehicle wrecked in the median on HWY 425 just south of HWY 15.

When questioned about why the suspect fled, he stated he ran simply because he was scared. The suspect did not have insurance on the vehicle nor did he have a valid driver’s license.

Officials transported Naquez Preston to OCC and booked him on:

Flight from an officer; Aggravated flight from an officer

Switched License Plate

Driver must be licensed

Security Required

Naquez Preston’s bond was set at $6050 dollars.