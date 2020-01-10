Live Now
Bastrop man arrested for house fire, attempted murder

Louisiana News

by: Jonathan Freeman

BASTROP, La. — A Bastrop man has been arrested after deputies say he attacked several people and set fire to a house with people inside.

Deputies say the incident happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 8 in the 400 block of West Madison Avenue where four people were inside during the fire. Those people were not injured.

Deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was intentionally started in a bedroom.

According to witnesses, 65-year-old Stanley Standifer had shown up to the home previously and got into an altercation with several of the people there. The altercation apparently became physical before Standifer left.

Hours later, neighbors alerted the people inside the home to the fire.

Deputies linked Standifer to the fire through the discovery of additional evidence and Standifer was later found near his home, where he was arrested.

Standifer has been booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail on four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count each of Aggravated Arson and Aggravated Battery.

