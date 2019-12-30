Live Now
ATTEMPTED ESCAPE: Juvenile tries to escape from Swanson, gets caught in razor wire on fence

Louisiana News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — A juvenile at the Swanson Correctional Center for Youth is facing charges after his escape plan is foiled by fencing.

According to Monroe Police, the incident happened around 1 o’clock on Monday morning.

Police say the juvenile, who is not being identified, managed to get into a vehicle and tried to use the vehicle to ram through the fence surrounding the center. When that didn’t work the juvenile then attempted to climb the fence and almost made it, but got caught up in the razor wire on the fencing.

The Monroe Fire Department was called to the scene and cut the juvenile free from the wire. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for the minor lacerations they received.

The juvenile was released after treatment, taken back to Swanson, and charged with Simple Escape.

