7-year-old struck by vehicle in Slidell dies

SLIDELL – A 7-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Slidell yesterday has died from her injuries.

Imani Moore died this morning, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Moore was struck by a vehicle on Pontchartrain Drive near Markham Drive around 1:15 p.m. on November 8. Police believe Moore was attempting to cross the street when she was struck.

She was airlifted to University Hospital, where she passed away.

No charges have been filed, and impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver.