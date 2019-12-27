7 arrested in Louisiana dog fighting bust

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Seven people have been arrested on charges of dogfighting in south Louisiana and officials say more arrests may still be pending.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre on Friday said deputies responded to a call regarding dogfighting at a residence in Donaldsonville on Dec. 20. Detectives rounded up 10 dogs, two of them had been fighting and were severely injured. One of the injured dogs died. News outlets report investigators also searched 10 vehicles left at the scene and seized drugs, guns, cash, dogfighting paraphernalia, and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.