2020 Mardi Gras parades and events coming to the Arklatex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Mardi Gras season is approaching and there are plenty of parades and events in the ArkLaTex that will indeed keep local and visiting families busy.

Here is a list of parades and festivities that will take place this year in Shreveport/Bossier and other nearby cities:

PARADES:

Krewe of Sobek

Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. Starts at the Fair Grounds.

Krewe of Sobek Parade Route

Krewe of Harambee

Martin Luther King, Jr.

Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.

Starts at Milam Street at Texas Street

Krewe of Harambe Parade Route

Krewe of Centaur

Feb.15 at 3:30 p.m.

Starts downtown Shreveport on Clyde Fant Parkway

Krewe of Centaur Parade Route

Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade

Feb. 9 at 12 p.m.

Held at 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City

Krewe of Gemini

Feb. 22 at 3;30 p.m.

Starts downtown Shreveport on Clyde Fant Parkway

Krewe of Gemini Parade Route

Krewe of Highland

Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

Starts at the intersection of Gregg Avenue at Gilbert Drive

Krewe of Highland Parade Route

Krewe of Hebe

Jefferson, Texas

Feb. 21-23, Friday at 7 p.m, Saturday at 11 a.m., Sunday at 11 a.m.

Krewe of Dionysus

Natchitoches, La.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

FLOAT LOADING PARTIES:

Krewe of Harambee

Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

1049 Grimmett Drive, Shreveport, La.

Krewe of Centaur

Feb. 14, time to be announced.

351 Aero Drive, Shreveport, La.

Krewe of Gemini

Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.

2101 E. Texas Street, Bossier City, La.

GRAND BALLS:

Krewe of Sobek

Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

Shreveport Convention Center

Krewe of Justinian

Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.

Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel

Krewe of Elders

Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.

American Legion Post 14, 5315 S. Lakeshore Drive

Krewe of Centaur

Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Shreveport Convention Center

Krewe of Atlas

Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

Shreveport Convention Center

Krewe of Gemini

Feb.8 at 6:30 p.m.

Shreveport Convention Center

Krewe of Hebe

Queen Mab Ball

Feb. 8, 8 p.m. to midnight

Jefferson Convention & Visitors Center

Krewe of Des Ambassadeurs

Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Sam’s Town Casino and Hotel

Krewe of Highland

Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Randall T. Moore Center