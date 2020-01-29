Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 charged with stealing cars after LSP troopers spot erratic driving in Bossier City

Louisiana News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Leontraevious Nelson, 20, & Shamarelo Bryant, 20 (Photo: Louisana State Police)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men are behind bars after a couple of state troopers say they spotted them driving erratically and decided to take a closer look and discovered the cars were stolen.

(Photo: Louisiana State Police)

According to Louisiana State Police, the troopers were patrolling in Bossier City Monday night when they noticed that a 2018 Nissan Sentra and a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis being driven in an “unsafe manner.” Troopers say while they were watching the drivers, later identified as 20-year-old Shamarelo Bryant and 20-year-old Leontraevious Nelson, the men stopped at a convenience store and went inside.

Troopers say before speaking with the men about their driving, they decided to run the license plates on each vehicle and discovered that both vehicles were reported stolen. On top of the Sentra being stolen, the license plate on it came back stolen as well.

Bryant was arrested when he came out of the store. State police say Nelson lingered around inside until troopers approached him. Before they could take Nelson into custody, the man took off running.

(Photo: Louisiana State Police)

LSP says the chase lasted nearly five blocks before troopers were able to catch Nelson and arrest him. After Nelson’s arrest, a stolen handgun was recovered from the Grand Marquis.

Bryant was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen plate, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Nelson was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and resisting an officer.

Bryant was booked into Bossier Max with a $15,000 bond. Nelson was also booked into Bossier Max with a $25,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
50°F Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
50°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories