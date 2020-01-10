Live Now
18-wheeler crash in E. Texas claims life of Louisiana man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Louisiana man in Timpson Thursday night.

According to Texas DPS, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 84 around 9:50 p.m.

TX DPS says 27-year-old Dezmond McKinney of Mansfield, La., was driving a 1997 Honda passenger car and failed to yield right of way from U.S. 84 when his vehicle was struck by a southbound 2019 Freightliner truck semi-trailer. Mckinney died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Authorities say 50-year-old Maksym Kabakov of Des Plaines, Illinois, the driver of the 18-wheeler, did not suffer any injuries from the crash.

