Vegas Stars band sparks social buzz during Lone Star NYE Live!

Lone Star NYE 2020
ARLINGTON, Texas (NEXSTAR) – North Texas got a piece of Sin City (kind of) Tuesday night as The Vegas Stars entertained a packed house in Arlington as part of Lone Star NYE Live!

Vegas Stars headlined the event at Texas Live! playing favorites from the 80s, 90s and of course the last decade. Needless to say, they made quite an impression with people on social media!

The Vegas Stars markets itself as four Italian-proud, fist-pumping fella from Las Vegas – as in Las Vegas, New Jersey.

