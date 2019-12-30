PHOTOS: Texas Live! to host massive NYE ball drop

ARLINGTON, Texas (NEXSTAR) — They say everything is bigger in Texas. To start 2020, that includes the New Year’s Eve ball drop as part of the Lone Star NYE Live! broadcast.

The centerpiece of the room at Texas Live! in Arlington will be a ball just a tad larger than what you’ll find in New York City.

“The New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square is 12 feet in height, so we intentionally went to 12 feet 4 inches, because it’s Texas and it has to be bigger,” Paul Fulks of 3DI Sign and Design to NYE host Kris Gutierrez in a recent interview for nbcdfw.com.

Here’s a look at the room from preparations being made Monday afternoon:

Lone Star NYE Live! will feature musical performances by the Vegas Stars band, a Central Time Zone countdown, and the Over the Top NYE fireworks spectacular, presented by Hunt Realty investments with NBC 5 and Nexstar as official media sponsors.

The Lone Star NYE Live! program airs from 11:30pm to 12:30 a.m. Online streaming kicks off on this website at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.