PICS: “Party on the Plaza” kicks off in downtown Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – Hundreds of people are “partying it up” outside of Dallas City Hall ahead of the spectacular fireworks show planned for midnight.

This is the first year the city has hosted “Party on the Plaza” to coincide with the 10-minute show that takes place on Reunion Tower.  The free event features performances from Dallas’ American Idol favorites Jason and Michael CASTRO and the Emerald City Elevation Band.

The city also brought in food trucks to provide treats and eats to the crowd. 

We’ll be updating this photo gallery throughout the evening:

