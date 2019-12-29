Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

‘Party on the Plaza’ to stream live leading up to Lone Star NYE Live!

Lone Star NYE 2020
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Nexstar Media Group will take you to the party just below the biggest fireworks show in the central time zone on New Year’s Eve!

“Party on the Plaza” sream host Shannon LaNier

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, we’ll be streaming live at “Party on the Plaza” outside Dallas City Hall. The stream will be hosted by CW 39’s Shannon LaNier  and feature live performances from Dallas’ American Idol favorites Jason and Michael CASTRO and the Emerald City Elevation Band.

The stream will serve as a countdown show to Lone Star NYE Live! which begins at 11:30 p.m. Lone Star NYE Live! will stream and air on more than 15 websites and TV stations across the central time zone. It features a 10-minute fireworks show at midnight on Reunion Tower.

If you’re looking to make the trip to Dallas for NYE, the Party on the Plaza event runs from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. In addition to the free music acts and fireworks show, the party will offer up food and beverages being available for purchase from more than 25 of the best food trucks in Dallas.

The live event will be hosted by Ron Corning and Yolonda Williams.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories