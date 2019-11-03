Live Now
Looking Back: Sundance Head performs at ‘Lone Star NYE Live’

Lone Star NYE 2020
ARLINGTON, Tex. (NEXSTAR/NBCDFW) — Winner of the 2016 season of The Voice, Sundance Head performed during “Lone Star NYE Live” to close out 2019.

“We were playing music down here in Texas and we thought we were doing good but we wanted to take it to a national platform and that’s what ‘The Voice’ has enabled me to do,” Head said. 

And while he’s taken his brand of “soul country” on tour with some of the biggest names in the genre, he was proud to perform back home in Texas for an amazing New Year’s Eve show.

