1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks set to ring in 2020 Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Emerald City Elevation Band rocks Party on the Plaza

Lone Star NYE 2020
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – No trip down memory lane as we prepare to say goodbye to the 2010s would be complete without hearing some of your favorite songs from the last decade!

Emerald City Elevation Band, which markets itself as the top cover band in the country, performed Tuesday night outside Dallas City Hall at the “Party on the Plaza” event.  The free, family-friendly event started at 7p.m. and leads up to the midnight fireworks show on Reunion Tower.

You can click on the clip above to hear one of their performances.

Emerald City Band has been performing for more than 30 years.  The group says it’s played more than 4,000 weddings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

48°F Few Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar