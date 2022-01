LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Zydeco Homecoming will be kicking off on Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette.

Dustin Cravins, Vice President of LA Louisianne Consulting, hopes the event will bring Zydeco as we know it back to Southwest Louisiana.

Zydeco Homecoming will feature Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band.