Zydeco Extravaganza called off due to COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Organizers of the 34th annual Zydeco Extravaganza announced that the event set for May 24 has been called off due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“After exploring all viable options we have come to the conclusion that the coronavirus, COVID-19, has posed too much of a threat for us to organize and execute the event next month,” stated organizer Dustin Cravins in a press release. “We are evaluating all options for rescheduling the event at a later date this year. However, there are many obstacles in doing so, and we are working to process and evaluate our options. We will communicate any and all updates as they develop.”

Zydeco Extravaganza was started in 1987, by the Cravins Family, as a way to revive the Creole

culture in St. Landry Parish and surrounding areas. It was an extension of the local Zydeco radio show, The Cravins Brothers, hosted by Donald and Charles Cravins.

It is the largest one-day Zydeco festival in the world, with crowds numbering in the thousands.