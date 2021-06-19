Zwolle fisherman’s body recovered from Toledo Bend

SABINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Crews on Friday morning recovered the body of a Zwolle man who was reported missing by his wife when he did not return from fishing in Toledo Bend.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of 73-year-old Richard Irwin Bagwell was located around 9 a.m. in the Aimwell area of the lake off LA Hwy 1215.

His boat was located against the bank several hundred yards from his body, not far from his home on Toledo Bend Lake, the sheriff’s office said.

Bagwell’s wife stated her husband went fishing around 4 p.m. Thursday then called her around 8:30 p.m. telling her he was having motor problems and he would use his trolling motor to get back home.

Sabine Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said he personally helped recover Bagwell’s body and extends his deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends.

He was an avid fisherman who had some health issues, the sheriff’s office said.

His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is leading the investigation.

The cause of death and how he entered the water are currently unknown, the sheriff’s office said.