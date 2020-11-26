Zoom lifts time limits for families to connect for Thanksgiving

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you and your family are not able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday gathered around the family table due to COVID-19, Zoom’s got you covered. Today, their 40-minute free video call limit is lifted so you won’t miss out on time with your family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family gatherings won’t be the same this holiday season, and they don’t have to as long as you have a computer. Thanks to video apps like Zoom, families can spend time with each other risk-free.

There is no doubt the use of video chatting apps increased since the coronavirus pandemic forced families and their loved ones apart.

With positive COVID cases constantly on the rise, family holiday gatherings come with major adjustments. Video chat app Zoom is making it easy and convenient for families to continue the holiday tradition. Zoom is extending the 40-minute free call limit for a little over 24 hours so that you can squeeze in some extra quality time with loved ones.

I decided to test it out with my family as we prepared our holiday meals. Setting up the Zoom call was pretty easy. You can use the Zoom app on your phone or create a meeting using your laptop. You send the meeting ID and password. Once everyone joins, the fun begins.

My family loves finding ways to spend time with each other, so this Zoom call was a perfect solution. We were able to catch up with one another, share a few laughs and — what’s the Thanksgiving holiday if food isn’t involved?

Towards the end of the Zoom call, I asked my family their thoughts on our new modified way of spending Thanksgiving together.

“I’m glad we could all have one app that we can get on and see each other and laugh and joke,” said cousin Jason.

“I love it because like now we’re having fun and we’re not even with each other and we still doing what we do,” said uncle Jeff.

From my family to yours, happy Thanksgiving.