Zeta Moves into the Gulf, Path Towards Louisiana with Impacts Likely

Zeta made its first landfall overnight at the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 Hurricane. It has weakened into a strong Tropical Storm as it interacts with land but Zeta is expected to strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico today.





The forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Zeta moving quickly to the north reaching wind speeds of 85 mph on Wednesday before weakening at landfall late Wednesday across the southeastern parts of Lousiana. Zeta could still be a strong Category 1 Hurricane at landfall.





Models are locked into a landfall in or near New Orleans on Wednesday evening. This would keep the most significant impacts east of Acadiana and that’s what we continue to forecast at this time.

Wednesday will be a windy day across Acadiana as winds could gust to around 30-40 mph. The strongest winds will be closest to the center or just east of the center as it makes landfall. That being said, we think the landfall is close enough to St. Mary and Lower St. Martin Parish that winds could gust to 40-60 mph. Damage is possible with wind gusts that strong.





Storm Surge will be mostly a threat east of Acadiana too. Being on the western side of the system, that should draw water out into the Gulf rather than pushing it inland.

Tropical Storm Watches are posted across Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, and Lower St. Martin Parishes. Hurricane Warnings are posted east of Acadiana.

Zeta is a close call for Acadiana but most of the significant impacts should stay east of our area. As of today, we’re only expecting scattered rain for Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of Zeta but if the path happens to move further east, that would decrease the rain chances and lower the stronger wind gusts.