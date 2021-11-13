Your Local Election Headquarters: November 13, 2021 election results

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- A traffic stop along I-10 in Lafayette yielded drugs and a gun on Friday night, according to a news release from Lafayette Police Department.

Just before 11 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the eastbound lanes of I-10. According to the release, police arrested Harry Jermaine Smedley after they found 2,314 grams of cocaine with a street value of $234,000 along with a 9mm handgun.