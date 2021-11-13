Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Daily COVID-19 Stats
COVID-19 vaccines and tests
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
Top Stories
Drugs and gun found during traffic stop on I-10 in Lafayette
Voter turnout low in local elections in Lafayette Parish
Video
Your Local Election Headquarters: November 13, 2021 election results
One killed and four injured in two-car head-on collision in Iberia Parish
Video
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Nominate Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
China 2022 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Moving Acadiana Forward
Passe Partout
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn and Garden
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Jingle All the Way Sweepstakes 2021
Turkey Day Giveaway
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
2021 Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Honoring Acadiana’s Veterans
Search
Search
Search
Your Local Election Headquarters: November 13, 2021 election results
Local
by:
Scott Lewis
Posted:
Nov 13, 2021 / 07:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2021 / 09:54 AM CST
Local News
Drugs and gun found during traffic stop on I-10 in Lafayette
Voter turnout low in local elections in Lafayette Parish
Video
Your Local Election Headquarters: November 13, 2021 election results
One killed and four injured in two-car head-on collision in Iberia Parish
Video
Whataburger debuts new holiday sweater, pajamas
Update: Louisiana State Police cancels Silver Alert after man returns home
Family of missing Opelousas man says they suspect foul play
Video
Community still bearing the weight of 9-year-old unsolved homicide
Video
It started with dinner, a card game, and a bag of cracklins. 36 years later, Port Barre still celebrates with purpose
Video
Man accused of putting spy camera in men’s restroom in Lafayette office building
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Your Local Election Headquarters: November 13, 2021 election results
Family of missing Opelousas man says they suspect foul play
Video
Drugs and gun found during traffic stop on I-10 in Lafayette
One killed and four injured in two-car head-on collision in Iberia Parish
Video
Man accused of putting spy camera in men’s restroom in Lafayette office building
Video
Four arrested in Lafourche Parish narcotics investigation; agents find drugs hidden in loaf of bread
Three Louisiana bank robbers sentenced to federal prison after robbing multiple banks
Sidebar