Youngsville restaurant owner giving back to community with 1,000 free meals

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) The owner of Agave Restaurant and Cantina and Zeus Restaurant, Nidal Balbeisi, announced Monday that he will gift the community with 1,000 free meals as a way of giving back and uplifting a community that has been good to him.

A community drive-thru dinner will be held Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the Agave restaurant location, 2810 E. Milton Avenue, in Youngsville.

The dinners, consisting of menu items from Agave and Zeus, will be free.

People arriving at the restaurant will pull up outside, say how many dinners they need, and the food brought to their cars.

“As I have always said, one for all and all for one. Youngsville embraced us when we had nothing and I feel it is time to give back. I love you Youngsville, I love Lafayette and Acadiana.” Balbeisi said.

He continued, “I know its been tough on a lot of people, but you know what together we can make it better.”

Like most other restaurants, Agave has been offering curbside food service every day, but Tuesday Balbeisi is preparing for an unusually large crowd.

Youngsville Mayor Ken Rittter said he loved the idea of a supper that will also benefit the community.

