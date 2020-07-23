Youngsville to close road near Southside High for sewer work July 27-31

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville officials say they will be closing Almonaster Road for a week as they complete a sewer project near Southside High School.

The road will be closed in both directions to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, between Mayor Lucas Denais Road and Gireer Road from July 27-31, according to a press release.

Drivers must use alternate routes. Available detour routes will be Larriviere to Chemin Metairie Parkway to the south and Gireer Road to Young Street to the North. Access to Southside High School will be maintained throughout construction thru Mayor Lucas Denais Drive.