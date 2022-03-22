YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) –Safewise ranks the cities of Youngsville, Scott ​and Broussard among the 10 Safest Cities in Louisiana for 2022.

SafeWise is an online resource that provides tools and information to help people make their life safer at home and in their community.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux attributes Youngsville’s safest city ranking to the hard work of his officers. He says their dedication is complimented by the community who supports them.

According to Safewise, Youngsville has held onto third place for the second year in a row.

“Very proactive patrolling here. They will at night especially, go through neighborhoods with their lights off; and come back another time with their lights on. They will park their cars and walk in some instances,” the chief stated.

Boudreaux says he’s been Youngsville’s police chief since 2015.

The chief says his department has quadrupled in size to accommodate the city’s continuous growth.

“Every year, we add to it and try to get our numbers to where they need to be and we’re not far off,” Chief Boudreaux explained.

Safewise compares crime rates, such as violent crime and property crime.

“If you treat everyone as you want your mother or sister treated on a call, then I think you’ve accomplished what we need to accomplish.”

The chief says another trait of good policing is to being courteous to the people you have vowed to protect and serve.

“That might be that persons first contact with a police officer, and I want it to be a very positive one,” the chief added.

According to the report: Youngsville ranks #3, Scott ranks #4, and Broussard ranks #7.

The report ranks Harahan, Louisiana at #10.