Youngsville Police Chief vows repercussions for those who committed crimes on Halloween night

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) What was supposed to be a fun night to remember, Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says it’s one he wants to forget.

He says the night was filled with more tricks than treats.

“It should have been memorable. Now everybody wants to forget, including myself,” Boudreaux explains.

In his eight years as chief of police, Chief Boudreaux tells News Ten the city and his department have never seen a Halloween night quite like this one.

Boudreaux adds, “There were extremely large groups of people in the bigger subdivisions. We couldn’t go down every street like we wanted.”

He says his department is now receiving calls about decorations destroyed, fights in the streets, and harassment towards young children.

Boudreaux says, “We have pretty good video. I will use every means necessary to identify them.”

He says from the early looks at video evidence, the suspects range from about 14 to 19 years old.

He now has a message for parents.

“Either you will knock my door and we work something out or I knock on yours and there is no working it out,” continues Boudreaux.

Chief Boudreaux says the weekend’s events have caused him to reevaluate department operations and what future holiday patrolling will look like.

“I’m disheartened. My men and women leave their families to enjoy festivities in safe place. We failed last night,” says Boudreaux.