Youngsville Police Chief test positive for COVID-19

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) Youngsville’s police chief Rickey Boudreaux has tested positive for COVID-19, but says he’s already in recovery mode.

As a precautionary measure, the department’s administration office has been shutdown until Monday, January 25.

Chief Rickey Boudreaux says patrol officers will be working seven days a week, 24 hours a day and that the business of protecting the community will go on even in his absence.



“If it’s an emergency we want them to dial 911. If it’s a non emergency dial (337) 236-5899. The sheriff’s office will dispatch one of my officers to the calls,” Chief Boudreaux stated.



The chief says COVID symptoms vary from person to person.

He says his symptoms were serious.

“I ended up in the hospital to get the antibody infusion,” the chief explained.

“I could hardly breathe, the fever, the body aches and the headaches were horrible; but now I seem to be on the road to recovery,” the chief added.



Chief Boudreaux admits there were times when he let his guard-down.



“I was thinking that if I haven’t got it by now I wasn’t going to get it but I got it,” the chief noted.

Plus, the chief says magistrate court has been canceled for Wednesday, January 20 and rescheduled for next Wednesday due to COVID-19.

He says anyone with a pending ticket has until February 24 to pay.