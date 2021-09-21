Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux undergoes heart procedure

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux underwent heart surgery Tuesday morning after an artery blockage was discovered during a doctor’s visit.

Boudreaux said he had a stent placed in a clogged arterial vein during a 5 a.m. procedure.

In the past few weeks, the chief said he had not been feeling well and that he could not control the excessive sweating and shortness of breath that was happening to him regardless of the temperature.

“So I stopped what I was doing one day, and went to see my doctor,” Boudreaux said.

The blockage was discovered and Boudreaux says his doctors recommended the procedure take place as soon as possible.

“I’m good, in high spirits and I hope to be back at my desk Wednesday morning,” he said.

He added that blockages can develop from high blood pressure, a poor diet, and stress.

Boudreaux urges everyone to take care of themselves and modify your diet before something happens.

“Im the first to admit, I will try hard not to sneak chicken nugget’s and french fries from the bag when I take the kid to McDonald’s. I will ask for the salad,” he said.