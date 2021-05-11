Youngsville kid to attend National Youth Leadership Forum

YOUNGSVILLE, La (KLFY) — This summer, a Youngsville native will attend the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM in Houston, joining elementary students from across the country taking part in an academic and career-oriented development experience.

Sidney “Cross” Thibodeaux IV was nominated to attend the forum by his fourth-grade teacher at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Ashley McDade. Thibodeaux maintained straight A’s throughout the fourth grade despite facing a dyslexia diagnosis the year before.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is part of the Envision by WorldStride programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Cross to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow.”

“Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs,” Thomas continued. “At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world.

In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.