Youngsville business owner accused of taking payments for furniture and not providing items

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) A Youngsville business owner has been charged with felony theft after allegedly taking payments for furniture and other interior design items and not providing customers with their purchased items.

A release from the Youngsville Police Department says that Annette Searle Vidrine is accused of theft over $40k.

Vidrine owns Nest Home Interiors, at 905 Savoy Road in Youngsville, the release states.

Following an investigation arrest warrants were issued and led to Vidrine being located in Hunt, Texas.

She was taken into custody, and then transported back to area for booking.

This is an ongoing investigation with additional charges expected, the release states said.

Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux is encouraging any other victims to come forward and file a report.