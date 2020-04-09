Youngsville Police Chief warns residents of auto thefts during stay at home order

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) The police chief in Youngsville posted a Facebook message advising residents to be careful, and watch out for thieves trying to take advantage of the stay-at-home order.

It’s a front line fight that works both ways in terms of understanding we are all in this together.

“I ask you to please understand that if one of our officers seem to standing from an unusual distance from you, it’s not that we are uncaring. We are trying to practice what we preach as far as social distancing. We cannot help you if we all get sick,” Boudreaux explained.

Chief Boudreaux says his police officers are patrolling the streets.

They see and hear what people are talking about that includes false information causing undue stress.

“There was so much misinformation going on out there that it was just unbelievable some of the questions we were getting out there while we were out patrolling and it was all from unverified sources,” the chief stated.

Boudreaux says also be on the lookout for car burglary attempts.

“Something I’m going to ask of you that I asked many times please lock your vehicles. We have had a small rash of car burglaries from unlocked vehicles. They are looking for the quick hit.”

Boudreaux says with schools closed resource officers are available to help.

For Youngsville that’s five additional officers on the streets.

“Don’t get offended if my guys are standing 6 feet away. It’s not that they don’t care. We’re practicing what we preach,” Boudreaux said.

Lastly, the chief expresses that everyone needs to be patient with one another during these difficult times.

“Please remember we want you to remain safe and remember that we will all get through this together. Thank you,”