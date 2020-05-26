You may have unknowingly purchased musical instruments stolen from a Lafayette home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) On May 12, Becky Owens got a visit from the local police. They told her that her Lafayette home had been robbed.

“When this happens, it makes you more protective of yourself. We think we live in a safe world. We’re in our homes, and we feel safe in our homes, but you just never know,” Owens said.

She says the burglar took a tv and lawn equipment, which Owens says can to be replaced, but what can’t be replaced is her collection of musical instruments that was also stolen.

“When musician friends would come over, they would play the music, and it just brought a lot of joy,” she said.

The burglars took a violin, an accordion and a trumpet. They were each gifted to her by friends and family.







“I would love to get these back just because they’re very sentimental to me,” Owens added.

She says police believe the burglar may have sold the items and be driving a white Nissan Sentra.

She is asking anyone that may be in possession of these items or have seen them to contact police.

“If whoever stole my items, if they sell them to someone else or trade them for something they want, that’s a felony for being in possession of stolen goods. So I want the public to know that if my things end up in the hands of someone else, they’re breaking the law too,” Owens told News Ten.

She says above all, however, she wants people to be more aware.

“Be aware, especially right now. People are desperate. People are out of work,” she said.

Police are asking anyone in possession of these instruments, know the whereabouts of these items or comes into contact with them to contact the Lafayette Police Department or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

All callers can remain anonymous.