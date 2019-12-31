Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Wreckage could uncover deadly crash’s cause says NTSB

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is moving its investigation of Lafayette’s deadly plane crash to the nation’s capital. Monday the board held its final on-site press conference over Saturday’s tragedy.

Five people died in the crash: the plane’s pilot, 51-year-old Ian Bigg, 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent, 15-year-old Michael Walker Vincent, and 30-year-old Carley Ann McCord.

37-year-old Stephen Wade Berzas was the lone survivor. Doctors say he remains in critical condition. 30-year-old Danielle Truxillo Britt is recovering at a New Orleans burn center. The plane crash impacted her car which caught fire.

With the wreckage cleared from the Lafayette crash site, we learned what it’s next destination will be during the NTSB’s final on-site conference. Investigators also revealed what they are focusing on in their search for answers.

“We are not ruling anything in or anything out,” announced NTSB Vice-Chairman Bruce Landsberg.

The early days of the investigation into Lafayette’s crash which killed five have given little answers, but Monday’s press conference gave some preliminary areas of interest.

The NTSB said the two-engine Cheyenne II crashed in one piece since they found all four corners at the crash site.

What could be salvaged is being sent from Lafayette to D.C. for analysis. That includes flight panels. Some are in reasonable condition and can be used to determine what the plane was doing during the crash.

Both engines are heavily damaged but rotational scoring and other indicators could show how powered the engines were or even if they were unequally powered, perhaps causing the left spiral descent which witnesses saw ahead of impact.

“Despite heavy damage, there are well-known signatures of operation, so both the manufacturers and our people are experts at finding what the engine was doing at the time,” explained Landsberg.

The physical evidence is so important because so far there is no indication of a distress call from the plane at any point during its short and deadly one minute flight and following crash.

The deceased pilot, Ian Biggs, was revealed to have over 1,500 hours of flight time behind the controls. Biggs just passed a medical test in November, and the plane was last serviced on October 17.
It was last flown December 18 by Biggs, a 40 minute trip from Houston to Lafayette.

“The pilot had flown the airplane so what we will do is ascertain how much the pilot has flown,” added Lead NTSB Investigator Jennifer Rodi.

With the investigation moving elsewhere, Lafayette Fire Department Chief Robert Benoit said Lafayette is beginning a slow healing process, “Now we’re moving into another phase of this incident which is to help the families bury their loved ones.”

Benoit said fire and police officers have been counseled for the tragedy, and Mayor-President-Elect Josh Guillory is asking for patience while we wait up to 18 months for final investigation report and closure. Guillory ended saying, “We are lafayette and we will get through this together.”

The NTSB said 6 witnesses have come forward, but they are asking anyone who might have audio surveillance to email it to witness@ntsb.gov.

A preliminary report is expected within the next one to two weeks. A final report normally takes 12-18 months.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories