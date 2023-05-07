We have transitioned into more of a summer-like pattern with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s each day and humidity levels remaining high. This is due to high pressure off to our southeast, which has consistently driven a southerly flow into the area.

Aloft, an energetic southwesterly flow is moving multiple upper-level shortwave disturbances into the area this week. This may not sound like much, but they’re enough to get atmospheric lift going and with warm and humid conditions already in place, this will help to ignite storms each day.

Storm chances will be in the 30-40% range for Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the 85-88 degree range, depending on the cloud cover percentage each afternoon. Storm chances could increase a bit on Friday as a stronger disturbance works into the area.

Rain chances may go back down into the isolated range (20-30%) by the weekend. More sunshine will allow for hotter temperatures, as highs could reach near 90 degrees both Saturday and next Sunday.