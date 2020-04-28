1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Woodvale Elementary principal shares COVID-19 diagnosis as lesson on importance of safety measures

Local
Posted: / Updated:

After receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis on Easter Sunday, Woodvale Elementary Principal Monique Vidos typed up a brief note at the end of her weekly newsletter to parents.

“On another note, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the note read. “I have been home and resting as I try to get well.”

Vidos said she wanted to use the diagnosis as a teaching moment. While it’s unlikely she would have spread the disease to others in the Woodvale community, Vidos said she felt obligated to share so families without personal experience with the virus could put a face to the pandemic.

Read the note: The Advocate

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar