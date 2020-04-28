Woodvale Elementary principal shares COVID-19 diagnosis as lesson on importance of safety measures

After receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis on Easter Sunday, Woodvale Elementary Principal Monique Vidos typed up a brief note at the end of her weekly newsletter to parents.

“On another note, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the note read. “I have been home and resting as I try to get well.”

Vidos said she wanted to use the diagnosis as a teaching moment. While it’s unlikely she would have spread the disease to others in the Woodvale community, Vidos said she felt obligated to share so families without personal experience with the virus could put a face to the pandemic.

