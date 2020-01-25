Woodlawn Bridge in Vermilion Parish to close January 27

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — The Maurice Fire Department is notifying motorists that La. 1246 at the Woodlawn Bridge in Vermilion Parish will be closed for several days starting Monday, Jan. 27 at 8 a.m.

The closure is scheduled to last until Thursday, Jan. 30, weather permitting. The bridge will be closed due to mechanical issues, and officials say the closure is necessary to accomodate marine traffic.

Motorists can detour on La. 82, La. 14, U.S. 167, Derek Road and Woodlawn Road. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area during the closure.