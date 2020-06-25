Woman who shared former paramedic Jamie Bergeron’s posts with his employer says she’s now receiving death threats

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A woman who shared former Acadian Ambulance paramedic Jamie Bergeron’s racist posts says she’s receiving death threats.

“Now I’ve become the target of not only death threats, but they have pulled up things about my nursing license. They have pulled up things about my address,” Shauna Sias said.

Sias was one of the hundreds of people who shared former Acadian Ambulance paramedic Jamie Bergeron’s racial posts.

She says she’s now getting death threats from people claiming it was her fault he was fired.

“What I was not understanding is how I was put to blame for him being fired when I didn’t put up the post,” she said.

She says when she shared the posts, she tagged Acadian Ambulance to ask them if they shared the same opinions as Bergeron.

She says she feels she’s now being singled out for sharing his posts because she’s a black woman.

“For them to begin to bully me and target me and blaming me for his behaviors is a sheer example of the deep-seated racism not only here in south Louisiana but right behind my own front door,” Sias added.

In a recent Facebook video, Bergeron said he felt he was targeted.

“I’m now being told I was targeted. These memes may have been insensitive, but they were not racist,” Bergeron said in the video.

“Insensitive, but not racist. My, my, my. Spoken like a true racist,” Sias responded.

Sias says while she does believe the posts were racist, she never targeted Bergeron or called for him to be fired.

“I did not target Jamie Bergeron. I targeted racists who were spewing persistently racist posts not only about George Floyd but about Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor,” she told News Ten.

She says it was never her intention to get Bergeron fired. She says she was calling out the issue of systemic racism.