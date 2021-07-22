Woman who lost three siblings to COVID-19: “You don’t know what it’s like”

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman in Acadiana is making an urgent plea to everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, after losing three family members to the virus over the past year.

“I had to wait until I could actually talk about it, and not break down and cry,” said Debra Guidry Thomas, of Church Point.

Thomas wants to get the word out: get the coronavirus vaccine. She says COVID-19 took three of her siblings.

“You don’t know what it’s like to bury one, to bury your second, to bury your third,” said Thomas.

Her sister Mary Citizen died in April 2020. Her brother Anthony Guidry, who was handicapped and never left his house, died in July 2020. Her sister Mildred Woods died in August 2020. All had underlying conditions, and the vaccine was not yet available.

“It was unbelievable. People would come up to me and ask are your sure. Yes I’m sure that’s what they died of,” said Thomas.