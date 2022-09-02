LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) has arrested a woman who allegedly made over $200,000 in unauthorized transactions.

Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, of Lake Charles was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000.

According to CPSO, detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association in reference to a theft of funds. After obtaining a report detailing unusual credit card activity, the association informed detectives that the transactions were made by former employee Clark.

Detectives learned that Clark had a credit card issued to her from the association and had the credit card of another former employee.

Clark told authorities that she made $50,000 in unauthorized purchases, however, the investigation revealed that over $200,000 in unauthorized transactions were made.

These purchases included concerts and stores such as Apple, Disney, and numerous others, according to CPSO.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.