Woman wanted by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on extensive list of charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a woman on an extensive list of mostly drugs charges.

Kali Beth Hebert, 24, may be located in Lafayette, Acadia or St. Landry Parish, according to LPSO officials.

Among the list of charges Hebert faces are unlawful wire fraud, resisting an officer, driving with a suspended license and an extensive list of drug and drug paraphernalia possesssion charges.

If you know Hebert’s whereabouts, or have any other information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App​.