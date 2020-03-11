Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Woman turns herself in to police in connection to Breaux Bridge Walmart shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Breaux Bridge Police officials have confirmed with KLFY that a woman has turned herself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that happened at the Breaux Bridge Walmart parking lot in February.

Police originally said the shooting stemmed from a “verbal argument between two women [which started] inside the store and then moved to the parking lot.”

23-year-old Monique Patt turned herself in to police today (Wednesday) after officials tell News 10 a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Patt was originally considered a person of interest and was detained, but was released after questioning.

BBPD say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar