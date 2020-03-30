Woman sought by Lafayette Police after fatal hit and run on N. University

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for a woman and a white-colored SUV after a fatal hit-and-run incident occurred Sunday evening (March 29) near a N. University Ave. convenience store.

Lafayette Police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the victim, Jason Francis, 45, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the convenience store suffering from injuries. He was later taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died from his wounds earlier today.

Surveillance video revealed a female driving a white-colored SUV, possibly a Dodge Journey, striking the victim with her vehicle then fleeing the scene. The female was seen wearing a black shirt with “Nike” written in white, grey sweat pants and sandals.

If anyone can identify the female suspect please call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. The accident remains to be under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.