LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A female cyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the Evangeline Thruway.

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway near Castille Avenue, Police Spokesperson Cpt. Bridgette Dugas said.

Dugas did not identify the victim.

She said the driver remained on scene and is being questioned.

Developing story.