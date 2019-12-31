Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Woman inside vehicle alerts police to driver who allegedly struck 10-year-old in Crowley hit and run

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man accused in the hit and run of a 10-year-old child on Sunday in Crowley has been caught.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says 35-year-old Justin Duhon has been arrested and he’s now facing a charge of felony hit and run.

Chief Broussard says Duhon wasn’t alone in the car, a woman was reportedly in the car with Duhon.

The chief says Duhon was already a person of interest — calls from the woman partly confirmed it.

“It concurred and confirmed information we already received from the public,” the chief stated.

Broussard says State Police pulled Duhon over as he was driving to New Orleans.

The chief says troopers stopped Duhon as a welfare check on the woman, but eventually discovered an arrest warrant had been issued.

He said the community stepped up by providing statements and offering video footage.

“Because of them is why we were able to get a quick resolution to this,” the chief added.

“His bike ws parked right here and he was with my son, they were talking; just standing here watching them,” resident Jonathan Meaux explained.

Jonathan and Hillary Meaux says they saw the boy and they say it was awful.

“He was just trying to cross the road and the man hit him,” resident Hillary Meaux noted.

Another man in the community says he received a call from the woman who reportedly was in the car with Duhon.

“I’m glad State Troopers in New Orleans did, and got the job done that needed to be done,” Keith Lemaire said.

The chief says the 10-year-old victim was in critical condition when he was transported for medical treatment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories