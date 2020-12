A Gofundme account has been established by the Mandi Caliz’s family to assist with her funeral expenses.

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- State Police are investigating the death of an inmate in the Iberia Parish Correctional Center.

State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said the woman in custody was found dead on Nov. 24. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office called the state agency to investigate.

The inmate has been identified as Mandi Caliz. Her cause of death has not been released.

A Gofundme account has been established by her family to assist with funeral expenses.

This is a developing story.