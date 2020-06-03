Woman found shot Wednesday morning in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they found a woman who had been shot early Wednesday morning in the 100 Blk of Harrison St.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said officers were responding to a disturbance call involving a firearm around 3 a.m.

The victim was able to drive away from the scene and met officers at a nearby location, Griffin said.

She was treated for a non-life threatening injury by medical personnel, and not transported to a local hospital, Griffin said.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.