Woman found dead after house fire in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KLFY) State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a Bunkie house fire after a woman was found dead inside on Saturday.

The Bunkie Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Highway 1176 around 1:45 p.m.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the body of a female occupant inside, the SFM said.

The cause of the fire has not been released, and so far the victim has not been identified.

State Fire Marshal deputies say they will release more information as it becomes available.