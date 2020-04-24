1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Woman faces first-degree murder charge in Grand Coteau shooting investigation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)- A warrant has been issued for Shantianna Pierre in connection with a April, 2019, homicide in Grand Coteau.

Pierre is currently serving time in St. Gabriel Women’s Prison on unrelated charges.

She is also facing charges of home invasion and armed robbery in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Keaven Breaux on April 08, 2019.

Breaux was shot inside a mobile home in the 500 block of Bellamin Street.

Grand Coteau Police Chief Wilton Guidry said other arrests are pending in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar